Obama Pens STUNNING Response To Trump’s Cold-Blooded Move On DACA – Trump Fans Should Be Ashamed

Trump is working his tail off to undo absolutely everything President Obama ever did, because the black man who once occupied the White House apparently hated all of America and everyone in it far more than His Royal Orangeness, and that includes ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. That program protects undocumented immigrants from deportation if they were brought into the country as children.

That was one of Obama’s more controversial executive orders, with Republicans all up and down the line calling it a gross overreach of executive power. But Trump’s plan is more insidious than a belief that he’s righting the wrongs of the previous administration. He promised to remove 11 million undocumented immigrants from the country, who (in his mind) are here because Obama and the Democrats favor open borders, and by golly, he’s going to accomplish that even if it hurts innocent people.

Like those protected by DACA.

So Obama wrote an absolutely beautiful response to Trump’s cold-blooded fuckery on Facebook, naming every single thing wrong with Trump’s move, including that it is politically motivated and morally questionable. He also pointed out what should be obvious, but apparently isn’t, to anyone who believes the GOP’s lies:

“Kicking [these immigrants] out won’t lower the unemployment rate, or lighten anyone’s taxes, or raise anybody’s wages.”

For eons, the GOP has been sending the message that undocumented immigrants are just one huge burden on us that we can’t sustain. White, working-class Americans took that to mean that undocumented immigrants are one of the main reasons they’re losing their jobs and can’t make any headway in this economy.

It’s a matter of basic decency, according to Obama. He knows as well as the rest of us that Trump has no decency to him, because if he did, he wouldn’t do this, let alone shirk his own responsibility for it by shifting it over to Congress:

“Ultimately, this is about basic decency. This is about whether we are a people who kick hopeful young strivers out of America, or whether we treat them the way we’d want our own kids to be treated. It’s about who we are as a people – and who we want to be.”

The ending of it is a subtle jab at those who claim strict adherence to the Constitution’s letters, but not its spirit, like all those allegedly “Constitutional” Republicans and conservatives who blasted Obama over DACA, and now stand with the Racist-in-Chief on this. Read his full post below:

Featured image via Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images