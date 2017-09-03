Republican Panics On Live TV, Can’t Say Trump Is Capable Of Handling North Korea (VIDEO)

Donald Trump’s credibility and ‘power’ has become such a joke that not even members of his own party have any faith in him to deal with the current issues that America is facing.

On Sunday, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) unintentionally showed everyone just how little the GOP believes in Trump when he couldn’t force himself to say that Trump could handle the current nuclear crisis the United States is facing with North Korea. In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Flake was put on the spot about how capable Trump is (and isn’t). Bash asked Flake:

“Senator, there are a lot of people waking up this morning in this country very concerned about what they’re hearing from North Korea. Do you share Clapper’s concern, not just about North Korea, but with the president’s ability to respond?”

Flake couldn’t give a straight answer. He said:

“Well, I — I do have good confidence in our national security team and those who are advising the president. And the president does not have experience in this — in this kind of situation, but few presidents do when they come into office. And I’m confident that the people around the president are giving him good advice, and I believe that he will follow it. I sure hope he does. Obviously, you like a leader that’s measured and sober and consistent. Our allies want to hear that. I think our adversaries need to hear that. But we have got a good team around the president.”

Bash was quick to put Flake on the spot and point out that he hadn’t actually said that Trump could handle this matter. Bash pressed, “Senator, you talked there about the president’s team, but not about the president himself. Are you concerned about the president himself, as James Clapper is?”

Flake continued to stumble through this interview:

“Well, like I said, no president comes in prepared with regard to foreign policy experience. That’s why you have a good team around them. I have had my concerns, I think everyone has, at some of the statements that have been made by the president with regard to NATO and other areas in foreign policy. Like I said, I think we — we want somebody who is — who is measured and sober and consistent and conservative in this regard. But he has a good team around him, and I have confidence in them.”

This is absolutely humiliating for Trump. Not only was his Defense Secretary, James Mattis, sent out earlier today to deliver a public statement on North Korea in his place, but now a member of his own party practically said Trump isn’t capable of handling North Korea. Flake refused to support Trump and say he was a competent president, and instead opted to talk about the experts surrounding him.

You can watch Flake humiliate Trump below:

