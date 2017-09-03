Despicable Trump Announces An End To DACA, Will Kick 800,000 Kids Out

We always knew that Donald Trump was a heartless bastard. However, he just decided to leave no doubt about that fact in the minds of the American people, as the orange one has decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which is an Obama-era program that protects children who arrived in the United States illegally when they were very young from deportation. The announcement came late Sunday night, as millions of people waited anxiously to see what the fate of their family members and friends – and for DACA recipients, themselves – would be.

According to Politico, Trump will phase the program out within six months, leaving 800,000 DACA recipients subject to immediate deportation. It seems that the six month waiting period to start deporting DACA recipients, also known as DREAMERS, is to give Congress time to solve the problem of undocumented children themselves. The argument seems to be that a lot of people in Trump’s orbit believe that immigration policies like DACA are the job of lawmakers, not the president, and therefore President Obama had no right to do what he did for the DREAMERS.

This all comes as many lawmakers – including many Republicans – have said that Trump should leave the DACA kids alone. After all, these are people who know no other home, who came here as very small children and are Americans in every way except on paper. They literally have nowhere to go if Trump and his goons deport them.

Now, it should be noted that this is not an official announcement and that it came from White House sources with knowledge of the upcoming announcement who spoke to Politico reporters. Since Trump is impulsive and unpredictable, there is still time for all of this to change. Hopefully, Congress will do something during the six-month window, rendering this awful decision moot.

Anyone who thought this administration wouldn’t be on a mission to destroy the lives of millions of people was completely deluded. We now see that Team Trump is on their way to making America into their fever dream of a white ethnostate – or as close to it as they can come. That’s what you get when dumb people decide it would be a great idea to have a racist run the country.

