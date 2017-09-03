Defense Secretary Mattis Speaks Over Incompetent Trump’s Threats To North Korea (VIDEO)

Earlier today, Donald Trump once again disgraced the United States by demonstrating his incompetence with empty threats to North Korea – via his Twitter account. Showcasing his inability to handle a crisis, Trump tweeted that he would meet with his military experts and could only say “we’ll see” when he was asked about his plans to attack North Korea.

Further proving that no one in his administration takes him seriously, Defense Secretary James Mattis was sent out to give a more powerful statement on North Korea, outshining his own boss’ threats. In a statement, Mattis warned North Korea that the United States military would certainly respond to any threat. Mattis said:

“Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam, or our allies will be met with a massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming.”

Mattis also urged North Korea to listen to the UN Security Council:

“All members unanimously agreed on the threat North Korea poses and they remain unanimous in their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. We are not looking to the total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea, but as I said we have many options to do so.”

Of course, the reason Mattis had to make this statement in the first place is because no one can believe a word that Trump says. Even eight months into his presidency, Trump has managed to destroy every ounce of credibility he might have had, and many of the tasks he should be doing are now falling on the shoulders of his more capable administration members. No one takes him seriously, so he needs to send others to make statements for him.

You can watch Mattis cover for his boss in the video below:

Defense Secretary James Mattis: “Any threat to the United States … will be met with a massive military response” https://t.co/7WzbWvGoIK — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 3, 2017

