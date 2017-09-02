Trump Stops Praising Coast Guard’s Harvey Efforts To Viciously Attack The Media (VIDEO)

Donald Trump has now become well known for his completely inappropriate tendency to disrespect those who should be honored. We’ve seen it numerous times in Trump’s efforts to congratulate and honor members of the military, and we witnessed it again earlier today.

On Saturday, Trump visited Houston, Texas to assist a Hurricane Harvey relief effort. While he was there, Trump attacked the media several times – but the most notable one was the incident that happened at the expense of the Coast Guard.

In speaking with military officials and first responders who were responsible for saving lives in Texas, Trump couldn’t help himself from going after the free press. Trump congratulated the Coast Guard, right before uttering this disgusting attack while pointing directly at the cameras:

“I hear the Coast Guard saved…almost 11,000 people by going into winds the media would not go into. They will not go into those winds unless it’s a really good story, in which case they will.”

For someone who wants the media to be nicer to him and protect his fragile ego, Trump sure doesn’t know how to behave himself. The hilarious thing about what Trump just said is that several members of the media did far more to help Harvey victims than Trump did. If he would turn off Fox News for a second and actually pay attention to real news, he would have known that several media figures were helping the Coast Guard and other first responders in their relief efforts. There have even been several documented instances in which reporters directly assisted Harvey victims WHILE they were working. But of course, we can’t expect Trump to take the high road – ever. You can watch Trump disrespect the Coast Guard and the free press below:

Pres. Trump praises Coast Guard for saving people “by going into winds that the media would not go into…unless it’s a really good story.” pic.twitter.com/YFfQ5NJmAY — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 2, 2017

Featured image via Win McNamee/Getty Images