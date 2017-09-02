Russian TV Host Just Admitted Russia Elected Trump

While in the United States, Special Investigator Robert Mueller is in the midst of making the case that Russia interfered with our election, there are apparently no questions about it in Russia. A television host for Russian state television admitted that they, as in Russians, elected Trump. The host isn’t happy with the decision, either.

#Russia‘s state TV host pours more gas on the fire, saying:

“So why did we elect such a President?

Audience claps.https://t.co/SE8PZkkxup — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) September 1, 2017

It gets worse for Trump. The host compared the reality star to a baby.

#Russia‘s state TV: “Trump is a political infant, who is being severely swaddled.”

Female host adds: “and placed into geopolitical coffin.” pic.twitter.com/xFx7Vn3Rd0 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) September 1, 2017

If you understand Russian, here’s the entire show:

Twitter users were stunned at the admission:

Yeah, I know, but confirmation of interference out in the open & on camera? Seriously wondering why anyone in RU would do that on purpose. — Shelly (@Aargh4Shelly) September 1, 2017

Sounds like buyers remorse. — Eric Mullen (@emullensemperfi) September 1, 2017

They know the bought a lemon 🍋

Well in this case more like an rotten

Orange 🍊 — Indigo1 (@Indigo1_) September 1, 2017

“We….” — Susan Kimmel Wright (@SKimmelWrites) September 1, 2017

If only Russia asked us before they put him in office. 😡 — Destiny Reel (@DestinyReelly20) September 1, 2017

hey trumpers, do you all believe in saintly russia still? they’re turning on their pet project and you went along ignorantly, willingly #sad — elizabeth (@ebishopphoto) September 1, 2017

Did #Russians elect #Trump? Well, I understand what is going on. Popov is drunk. — Zakir Zakirov (@zakir_zakirov) September 1, 2017

There’s a lot of dismay at the fact that Russian TV would admit to installing a puppet president, right in front of a potential world audience, but the fact is that they don’t care. They have nothing to lose by the truth coming out, except for Trump’s loyalty, which they are increasingly seeing as irrelevant, simply because he’s such a doofus and completely ineffective. The worst that will be done to Russia is more sanctions.

