‘Responsible Gun Owner’ Pulls Weapon On Woman In Argument Over School Supplies

A Michigan woman decided to…defend against tyranny?…when she and another shopper couldn’t agree over who got to buy the last notebook on the shelf at the Novi Towne Center store.

According to ABC 13, the brawl — yes, brawl — “involved two Farmington Hills residents, ages 46 and 32, and a mother and daughter from South Lyon, ages 51 and 20.”

In other words, these were all grown adults who should have known better but hey – there was only one notebook on the shelf, and we’ve all seen what happens in those post-apocalyptic movies when a store is down to the last gallon of milk, right?

Two of the women, one of whom was the unnamed 20-year-old, reached for the notebook at the same time. The 46 and 32-year-olds apparently decided that she wasn’t getting their goddamn notebook and began pulling her hair.

Then, because this had almost hit peak “trailer park,” the 20-year-old’s mother decided to go for bonus points by pulling out her gun. Fortunately, someone pushed her aside before she could do any harm.

This is one of the NRA’s “responsible gun owners” (conservatives can’t dismiss this one, as it is confirmed that she is a concealed carry permit holder) — ready to leap into action at the most minor sign of danger and make things worse by turning the situation potentially deadly.

