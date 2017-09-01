Psycho Cop Drags Handcuffed Nurse From Hospital For Not Letting Him Violate Patient’s Rights

A power-tripping Salt Lake City cop was caught on video arresting a nurse for following hospital policy (and the law) by not allowing him to draw a blood sample from an unconscious patient without a warrant.

In the video, Detective Jeff Payne can be seen confronting Alex Wubbels, an ER nurse, and then ultimately handcuffing her and dragging her out of the hospital.

Payne was determined to get a blood sample from the patient, who had been involved in a car wreck that had taken the life of another driver. The only problem with this was that the patient was unconscious, so he there fore he could not give consent, and Payne didn’t have a warrant.

When Wubbels refused to allow Payne to draw the patient’s blood, Payne argued with her and insisted that he indeed had the authority to take a blood sample without a warrant or the patient’s consent. He also threatened to arrest her if she didn’t allow him to violate the patient’s rights.

“I either go away with blood in vials or body in tow,” Payne told the nurse.

Wubbels consulted with multiple officials at University Hospital and then returned to tell Payne yet again that what if he wanted to take blood from an unconscious person, he would have to get a warrant.

Payne, obviously furious, lost it at this point. He tells Wubbels that she is under arrest, grabs her arms and pulls them behind her back, then puts her in handcuffs. On the video, Payne can be seen dragging her out of the hospital and forcing her into the back of his police car.

“Help! Help! Somebody help me! Stop! Stop! I did nothing wrong!” Wubbels can be heard screaming.

A University of Utah police officer and Department of Public Safety officers, who work as security officers for the hospital, were present but did not do anything to try to stop Payne from arresting the nurse for doing her job.

After shoving Wubbels into the back of his car, Payne can be heard saying that from now on, when deciding which hospital patients will be transported to, he will keep this incident in mind.

“I’ll bring them all the transients and take good patients elsewhere,” Payne said.

Wubbels is being represented by Karra Porter, a Salt Lake City attorney, but she has not filed a lawsuit yet. According to Salt Lake police Sgt. Brandon Shearer, the department is conducting an internal investigation.

Payne argued that “exigent circumstances and implied consent law” allowed him to draw blood from the unconscious patient. However, as Porter explained, “implied consent” hasn’t been the law in the state of Utah since 2007 and in 2016 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against warrantless blood tests.

Watch video of this out of control cop arresting a nurse for following the law, here:



