Matt Damon Just Revealed A HUGE Secret About How Narcissistic Trump Really Is

Donald Trump is an insane narcissist. We all know that. However, actor Matt Damon just revealed just how bad Trump’s narcissism is – and it is positively frightening when it comes to such a person having the nuclear codes. As we’re all well aware, Donald Trump owns bunches of gaudy buildings around the world. Since they are so unusual, it’s only natural that they could be great locations for shooting movies. However, with Trump being Trump, there was a crazy catch that showed just how much of a narcissistic bully the orange man that is currently squatting in the Oval Office is.

Apparently, in order to have access to Trump’s buildings for the purpose of filming, directors were forced to allow Trump to have a part in whatever was being filmed. Damon says of this bizarre detail:

“The deal was that if you wanted to shoot in one of his buildings, you had to write him in a part. Martin Brest had to write something in ‘Scent of a Woman’ – and the whole crew was in on it. You have to waste an hour of your day with a bullshit shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’ – you had to call him by name – and then he exits.” “You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in ‘Home Alone 2’ they left it in.”

Damon went on to express dismay at the way Trump is running the nation and says of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into the Russian hacking that took place in the 2016 election:

“[H]opefully his investigation is going smoothly. He can’t wrap things up soon enough, as far as I’m concerned.”

Damon also had quite a few things to say about Trump’s white supremacist fan boys:

“[T]o see these young, aggrieved, white boys walking with their torches and screaming ‘Jews will not replace us!’ It was just shocking. Then the night that the president [made his] ‘many sides’ comment was absolutely abhorrent.”

Matt Damon is right on all accounts. It is shocking. Everything that is happening is shocking, and not in a good way. Donald Trump is destabilizing our democracy right before our very eyes, and the people in a position to do something about it will do nothing. Hopefully, Mueller finishes up soon, and we get rid of these people post haste.

