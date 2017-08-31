W.H. Admits Trump Lied: Never ‘Witnessed Horror And Devastation’ Caused By Harvey ‘First Hand’

Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday morning that he had “witnessed the horror and devastation” caused by Hurricane Harvey “first hand” during his visit to Texas earlier this week.

After witnessing first hand the horror & devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey,my heart goes out even more so to the great people of Texas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

But just like everything out that comes out of Trump’s mouth, this turned out to be just another one of his lies. When White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was questioned about Trump’s remark, she admitted that he was full of sh*t.

“He met with a number of local officials who are eating, sleeping, breathing the Harvey disaster,” Sanders said. “He talked extensively with the governor, who certainly is right in the midst of every bit of this, as well as the mayors from several of the local towns that were hit hardest. And detailed briefing information throughout the day yesterday talking to a lot of the people on the ground — that certain is a firsthand account.”

In truth, Trump never went anywhere near the hardest hit areas and never even met with a single victim of the hurricane. He visited Corpus Christi and gave a press conference with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, where he climbed on top of a fire truck to brag about the crowd size because that’s what he does.

The reality is that the closest Trump got to “witnessing first hand the horror and devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey” was looking at a radar map.

Raise your hand if you’re surprised. Nobody? Hmm, didn’t think so.

