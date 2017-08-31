Trump’s Second Favorite Sheriff Just Very Suddenly Resigned

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke seems like he came right out of Donald Trump central casting. He’s racist. He’s so hard on alleged criminals that he even let some die in his jail cells. He is so committed to the idea of an Old West sheriff that he even wears a Stetson hat. Oh, and the icing on the cake is that Clarke is African-American, and to add a touch of bi-partisanship to Trump, Clarke is a Democrat (in all but words, deeds, and votes).

He’s a strong supporter of Donald Trump and he was allegedly under consideration for a cabinet position. Like Trump, Clarke is an authoritarian. While he’s all for the militarization of law enforcement, his weapon of choice is old-fashioned intimidation and harassment, like he allegedly did toward an airline passenger who dared shake his head at the sheriff.

Not surprisingly, Trump loves him, even though the whole job thing never panned out. Earlier in the week, Trump potentially violated ethics rules by tweeting a recommendation of Clarke’s book.

A great book by a great guy, highly recommended! https://t.co/3jbDDN8YmJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Just four days later, Clarke suddenly resigned his post with no notice.

The Milwaukee County Clerk tells CBS 58 they received a resignation for Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Thursday afternoon at 3:17 p.m. The resignation is effective immediately. Sheriff Clarke tweeted Thursday afternoon saying he was in Nashville. According to 1130 WISN Radio, Clarke is taking a non-government position. CBS58

A lot of people are speculating that he’s headed to the Trump administration, despite already being turned down by the Orange One.

There are also rumors he’s planning on running for a higher office.

It’s also highly likely that Clarke resigned because he’s a sadist. Four people, including a baby, died in his jail cells within a one year period. One of the victims was mentally ill and he was deprived of water for a week. He died of dehydration.

Despite being African-American, he seems to despise black people.

Clarke, who grew up in a white neighborhood and attended a mostly white private high school, has said African Americans sell drugs “because they’re uneducated, they’re lazy, and they’re morally bankrupt.” He calls Black Lives Matter “Black Lies Matter” and compared them to the KKK. He once claimed that “police brutality ended in the 1960s.” Clarke made an appearance in July at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, where RNC delegates gave him a standing ovation as he proclaimed “Blue Lives Matter” and celebrated the acquittal of a Baltimore officer charged in the death of Freddie Gray. Source: Huffington Post

Given his history, I’d say there’s a better than even chance he’s resigning in front of a looming scandal.

Featured image via Spencer Platt/Getty Images