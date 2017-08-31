Dan Rather: Mueller’s Russia Investigation Has Trump ‘Seized With Fear’

“Donald Trump is afraid. He’s trying to exude power and strength. He’s afraid of something that Mueller and the prosecutors are going to find out.” “A political hurricane is out there at sea for him, we’ll call it Hurricane Vladimir if you will, the whole Russian thing.” “It’s still pretty far out at sea, but each day … this hurricane, this political hurricane … is building in intensity.”

Mueller’s investigation has been steadily picking up steam. It was reported on Wednesday that New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is now working with Mueller to take an even deeper look at Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has also found himself under a microscope and has even tried to cut deals for immunity to flip on Trump. So far, neither Mueller nor Congress (who is conducting their own simultaneous investigation) has taken him up on the offer. This is presumably because they don’t need to let Flynn off the hook in exchange for his testimony to nail Trump’s hide to the wall.

Publicly, Trump still claims that the investigation is nothing more than a “witch hunt.” However, those close to him say that behind closed doors, Trump has become increasingly distraught over the intensifying investigation into his shady Russian ties.

Trump should be afraid, very afraid. In fact, being terrified of what Mueller may find is probably the smartest thing he has done so far. Sooner or later, the truth is going to come out just like it always does. And when that finally happens, Trump is going to be beyond screwed. It’s only a matter of time.

