Another Trump Official Decides It’s A REALLY Good Time To Resign

William C. Bradford, a Trump administration appointee who heads the Energy Department’s Office of Indian Energy, resigned Thursday but claims that he was hacked after some of his controversial posts on social media were revealed. Saying “I was hacked” is 2017’s way of saying “I am a dumbass” and he really is the latter. Or perhaps he was drunkers when he allegedly made the comments.

Bradford, who in 2015 resigned as a professor at West Point after penning an academic paper that argued the U.S. military should target Islamic holy sites as part of the war on terror, has just tendered his resignation with the Trump administration this afternoon and is no longer with the Department of Energy,” said DOE spokesperson Shaylyn Hynes, according to CNN.

Bombing Islamic holy sites may have been a plus with Donald Trump, but this week evidence was revealed that Bradford made inflammatory comments through an account on the online commenting service Disqus. We supposed commenting on Disqus crossed the line.

But he is playing the victim, because of course.

In response to the story, Bradford told CNN’s KFile that he couldn’t comment “on an ongoing federal investigation into multiple cyber attacks and Internet crimes committed against me over the past several years, to include email intrusions, hacking, and impostors in social media.”

Bradford’s alleged Disqus account questioned Obama’s birth certificate and called the former president’s mother “a fourth-rate p&*n actress and [email protected]!re.”

That sounds reminiscent of his boss’s rhetoric about former President Barack Obama. Maybe Trump hacked his account.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden sent letters to the FBI and the DOE on Wednesday to request more information about Bradford’s claim that he was hacked. Who knows.

It all follows a pattern of Bradford’s, allegedly.

In June, following his appointment to the Department of Energy, The Washington Post reported provocative comments Bradford made on Twitter — including calling Obama a Kenyan and saying that the World War II-era internment of Japanese-Americans was necessary. Bradford apologized for the comments at the time in a statement to the Post, calling them “inexcusable.”

Again, though, we think he sounds suspiciously like Donald Trump, the original Birther. But it’s a really good time to leave the derailing Trump train.

Featured image via David Becker/Stringer/Getty Images