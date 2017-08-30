Trump Just Threw A Colossal Hissy Fit On Twitter, Now He Looks More Incompetent Than Ever (TWEETS)

Donald Trump has the maturity of a toddler, and he certainly put it on full display early Wednesday morning.

Completely ruining the tone he was trying to set after traveling to Texas with First Lady Melania to visit the devastation the area was left in after Hurricane Harvey, Trump decided to go back to his childish antics and reignite his ongoing feud with the media. Attacking “dying magazines”, Trump said:

“After reading the false reporting and even ferocious anger in some dying magazines, it makes me wonder, WHY? All I want to do is #MAGA!”

Of course, let’s for a second just ignore the fact that Trump loves painting himself as a victim, or the fact that several mainstream media networks are actually soaring and doing better than ever thanks to their anti-Trump reporting and coverage. It was the last line of Trump’s ridiculous, whiny tweet where he stated “All I want to do is #MAGA” that gained the most attention – and the reactions were pretty damn hilarious. Here are just some of the best responses:

Apparently, Twitter users had a field day, as they often do whenever Trump displays how undeserving he is to be the leader of the free world. Trump never fails to humiliate America with his blatantly unprofessional behavior, and his Twitter account alone is a major source of anxiety and embarrassment for Americans throughout the country. As long as Trump has access to social media, he could humiliate or endanger the country at any moment and unfortunately, this behavior has become so common that we just expect this insanity from Trump on a daily basis now.

Trump has done nothing to #MAGA, and shows no real genuine interest in improving the country beyond his own personal gain and that of his rich privileged friends.

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images