Trump Confidante Confirms: The Donald Doesn’t Want To Be President Anymore

Donald Trump is a horrible president. Everyone knew in the run up to the election that he was in no way qualified for this job. Now that he is in the Oval Office, these facts are magnified on an hourly basis a thousandfold. However, there seems to be one unlikely person who, at least secretly, shares these opinions in part: Donald Trump himself.

A source close to Trump says that he is miserable. For one thing, he is angry that members of his cabinet, such as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, are refusing to walk in lockstep on some of Trump’s more controversial public statements – the comments after the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville that left a woman dead is a particular source of Trump’s ire. Further, what really seems to get him is that there will no firings of top level cabinet officials, because no qualified person would take those jobs now. The source says of how Trump is feeling on his cabinet secretaries’ public thrashings:

“I think that cuts him to the quick.”

The same source says of the laughable idea of Trump being able to replace Tillerson or any other high level member of the cabinet:

“I couldn’t name you a guy who would take the job or get confirmed.”

Also, the last of the alt-right – Trump’s fellow travelers in bigotry – are pretty much gone from the White House, thanks to Trump’s new Chief of Staff, General John Kelly. It seems that the disciplined adult in the room has zero intention of replacing literal Nazis like Trump’s ousted Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon and key adviser Sebastion Gorka. The source says of these developments:

“General Kelly has come in and done a look-see on what everyone’s been working on for the first six or seven months hereSome people were ready, and some people were not.”

As for Trump himself? Well, he’s flippin’ miserable. The source says of the poor old Donald’s feelings as of late:

“He feels like this is not what he signed up for, and his accomplishments are being underplayed. He just looks around and says, ‘When is this going to get better?’”

The source goes on to say that Trump’s emotional state is “the worst it’s ever been.” Well, what did he expect? Sure, when you’re president, you’re the most powerful person on earth. But it’s also the hardest job in the world. It’s hard even when the occupant is actually qualified. Trump is not. He has that attention span of a gnat on crystal meth, does not read books, can’t even use basic modern technology such as email, has dangerous authoritarian instincts, no impulse control, and no respect for the rule of law. Further, he is bigoted, petulant, vindictive, and petty. He’s also an admitted serial sexual assaulter and adulterer. In short – Trump is everything we DON’T want in a president, from his character, to his knowledge (read: lack thereof), to his ignorance and bigotry.

It seems that The Donald thought he’d be able to rule over the nation like some kind of mad king. It’s obvious that he got a very rude awakening. Oh, if only we lived in an alternate universe where he could have seen what this would be like, and had decided against running for president.

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images