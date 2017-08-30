Hypocrite Ivanka Gets SKEWERED For Approving Dad’s Move To Kill Obama Pay Equality Rules

Ivanka Trump just proved that she doesn’t support pay equality, and the Internet damned her to hell for her hypocrisy.

During his presidency, President Obama issued a set of rules designed to help end pay discrimination on the basis of gender and race.

The rules would have required employers to give pay data to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Such data would have been used as evidence of pay discrimination which could then be used to shape policies to end such practices.

But Donald Trump killed those rules this week and excused his action by claiming that they violate the

Paperwork Reduction Act. In short, Trump used a bullshit excuse to hurt women and minorities, and gave employers the power to discriminate at will.

One would think that Ivanka Trump would be pissed about this, considering that she frequently claims to be a champion for equal pay. But, no.

In fact, daddy’s little girl actually backed her dad’s decision.

“Ultimately, while I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results,” Ivanka said. “We look forward to continuing to work with EEOC, OMB, Congress and all relevant stakeholders on robust policies aimed at eliminating the gender wage gap.”

Killing evidence-gathering rules actually kills the very transparency Trump claims is “important.”

Once again, Ivanka Trump proves that when it comes right down to it, she is a hypocrite and is complicit.

Ivanka’s betrayal of women and minorities drew a sharp rebuke from Twitter users.

@IvankaTrump You’re a sell out. So much for your BS about fighting for pay, gender, and racial equality. Daddy’s girl through and through. — JenBoudreau (@Jen_Boudreau) August 30, 2017

@IvankaTrump siding w/racist sexist father on scrapping pay equality measures. Shameful grifter. No end to their deceit — Brian (@BrianAndrewD) August 30, 2017

Why??? @IvankaTrump , WTH, I thought you were leading the change for pay equality for women. Do you have no sway with your father? https://t.co/zUr0DPVpYh — Catenigma (@Catenigma) August 30, 2017

To Ivanka Trump, at the risk of making her feel even less comfy in DC: Lady! Overturning wage transparency rules won’t fix the pay gap — Cate Gormley (@cate_gee) August 30, 2017

So much for your promises in your father helping women! Thanks @IvankaTrump!https://t.co/noRo8QnWDi — Zach Filzer (@zacharyfilzer) August 30, 2017

Let them Eat Cake:

Ivanka Backs Trump Administration’s Plan to Scrap Obama Rules Preventing Pay Discrimination

https://t.co/HQNmTrt09Q — Herbert (@HHooversGhost) August 30, 2017

If she really cared about achieving pay equality, Ivanka Trump would have supported these rules. Instead, she demonstrated that she is nothing more than a collaborator in her dad’s sexist and racist administration.

Featured Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images