Hypocrite Ivanka Gets SKEWERED For Approving Dad’s Move To Kill Obama Pay Equality Rules

By Stephen D Foster Jr ·

Ivanka Trump just proved that she doesn’t support pay equality, and the Internet damned her to hell for her hypocrisy.

During his presidency, President Obama issued a set of rules designed to help end pay discrimination on the basis of gender and race.

The rules would have required employers to give pay data to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Such data would have been used as evidence of pay discrimination which could then be used to shape policies to end such practices.

But Donald Trump killed those rules this week and excused his action by claiming that they violate the
Paperwork Reduction Act. In short, Trump used a bullshit excuse to hurt women and minorities, and gave employers the power to discriminate at will.

One would think that Ivanka Trump would be pissed about this, considering that she frequently claims to be a champion for equal pay. But, no.

In fact, daddy’s little girl actually backed her dad’s decision.

“Ultimately, while I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results,” Ivanka said. “We look forward to continuing to work with EEOC, OMB, Congress and all relevant stakeholders on robust policies aimed at eliminating the gender wage gap.”

Killing evidence-gathering rules actually kills the very transparency Trump claims is “important.”

Once again, Ivanka Trump proves that when it comes right down to it, she is a hypocrite and is complicit.

Ivanka’s betrayal of women and minorities drew a sharp rebuke from Twitter users.

If she really cared about achieving pay equality, Ivanka Trump would have supported these rules. Instead, she demonstrated that she is nothing more than a collaborator in her dad’s sexist and racist administration.

Featured Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

