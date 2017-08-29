That Time Mike Pence Begged Congress Not To Fund Hurricane Katrina Relief (VIDEO)

Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas on the 12th anniversary of Katrina. And now, Hurricane Harvey is advancing to Louisiana. Katrina was one of the five deadliest storms in United States history, killing nearly 2,000 people as flood walls failed and the levee broke. A whopping 80 percent of New Orleans was under water as people fought to get on their rooftops to survive. Katrina was the deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S. since 1928 and it took days before bodies were discovered, mostly the elderly and disabled.

In 2005, Mike Pence, then a Republican congressman from Indiana, who considers himself to be a devout Christian, addressed the issue of funding for the devastated state.

“Mr. Speaker Katrina breaks my heart. When I consider it’s tragic aftermath the ancient parable comes to mind ‘and the rains descended and the flood came and the winds blew and beat against the house and it fell with a great crash.’ For most American families when a tree falls on your house, you tend to the wounded, you rebuild and then you figure out how you’re gonna pay for it,” Pence said.

“Later today Congress will continue the work of funding the relief and recovery from Hurricane Katrina,” he continued. “And well we should by speeding more than $50 billion dollars to FEMA & other agencies, but as we tend to the wounded, as we begin to rebuild, let us also do what every other American family would do in like circumstances, and expects this Congress to do. Let’s figure out how we’re gonna pay for it. Congress must ensure that a catastrophe of this nature, does not become a catastrophe of debt for our children & grandchildren,” he added, unfortunately.

At the time, Pence was leading an effort by House Republicans to offset any post-Katrina aid with offsetting budget cuts in other programs, which includes highway projects and the new Medicare prescription drug benefit.

