Trump Tried To Distance Himself From His ‘Senior Advisor’ Who Promised Russia Would Help Get Him Elected

Remember the name Felix Sater, because it’s going to come up a lot while Robert Mueller and his special counsel team tear down the façade surrounding Donald Trump’s collusion with the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 election.

According to the New York Times, Mr. Sater, a former broker for the Trump Organization, wrote a series of emails that played up his ties to both Trump himself and to Vladimir Putin and the Russian government. Those emails were sent to Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump’s lawyer. In the communications, Sater said that if the company built a Trump Tower in Moscow, he would personally get Putin on board and, more importantly, that it would help them engineer Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States:

I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected. We both know no one else knows how to pull this off without stupidity or greed getting in the way. I know how to play it and we will get this done. Buddy, our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it. I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this, I will manage this process.

That’s quite a boast, coming from a man who by the time he even worked for Trump had already “worked as a mob informant for the U.S. government, fled to Moscow to avoid criminal charges while boasting of his KGB and Kremlin contacts there, and had gone to prison for slashing apart another man’s face with a broken cocktail glass,” according to Bloomberg.

At another point, Sater promised to arrange for Ivanka Trump to “sit in Putin’s chair.” Felix later escorted Donald’s kids around Moscow, though Ivanka now says she had nothing to do with any business dealings.

Trump insists he barely knows Felix Sater, and has for some time. But Sater, post-prison, carried a Trump Organization business card describing himself as a “senior advisor” to the future president. One might imagine that litigation-happy Trump would have fits if he saw an unauthorized person toting this around:

Does all that sound a little too James Bond-ish for you? How about a video of Donald Trump walking out of an interview four years ago with BBC’s Panorama after being asked about Sater:

Even in the video, Trump attempts to put as much space as possible between himself and the man whose emails to his lawyer just two years later would cast such a long shadow on his dealings with Russia.

I just want to know if Ivanka ever got to sit in that chair.

