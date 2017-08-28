Trump Goes On Psychotic Mexico Rant During News Conference, Mexico Responds PERFECTLY (VIDEO)

Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the fact that Mexico is not paying for his ridiculous, ineffective border wall is pretty much the definition of psychotic. Mexico has struck down Trump’s claims that it will foot the bill for the wall numerous times, but Trump continues to state the opposite – and he continued to do so on Monday during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

When OANN’s Trey Yingst asked Trump if he was still going to try and force Mexico to pay for the wall, Trump said:

“Yes, it will. One way or the other, Mexico’s gonna pay for the wall. That’s right. It may be through reimbursement, but one way or the other, Mexico will pay for the wall.”

Showing just how ineffective and flawed his plan was, Trump had to add the disclaimer that the U.S. will likely pay for the wall at first, to be later reimbursed (which probably won’t happen). Trump said:

“We need the wall, it’s imperative. We may fund it through the United States, but ultimately Mexico will pay for the wall.”

You can watch Trump completely disconnect from reality and facts below:

Trump made these comments just hours after the Mexican government put out a strong statement about how it WOULD NOT pay for the border wall. Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said:

“As the Mexican government has always stated, our country will not pay, under any circumstances, for a wall or physical barrier built on U.S. territory along the Mexican border.”

To make this even more embarrassing for Trump, former Mexican President Vicente Fox, a well-known critic of Trump and his wall, posted this on Twitter:

.@realDonaldTrump how many times do we have to tell you? You can keep tweeting, but we won’t pay the #FuckingWall. https://t.co/pfOwLSBocB — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) August 28, 2017

Trump seriously needs to get back to the real world and start working on real solutions instead of his twisted fantasies.

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images