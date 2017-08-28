The UNBELIEVABLE Reason Trump Pardoned Arpaio As Hurricane Harvey Was Bearing Down

If Donald Trump hadn’t proven himself to be the worst person to ever occupy the White House, he certainly proved it on Friday. While Hurricane Harvey was about to hit land as the largest hurricane in over a decade, he pardoned the racist sheriff Joe Arpaio.

As it turns out, Trump’s timing wasn’t just heartless and it wasn’t at all oblivious. Like nearly everything the former reality show star does, it was about television ratings.

“In the middle of a hurricane, even though it was a Friday evening, I assumed the ratings would be far higher than they would be normally,” Trump said during a press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö. “You know, the hurricane was just starting.” “He’s done a great job for the people of Arizona, he’s very strong on borders, very strong on illegal immigration,” Trump said about Arpaio. “I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly when they came down with their big decision to go get him right before the election voting started.” Source: The Hill

By pardoning the man who was convicted of disregarding a court order to stop racially profiling, Trump already proved himself to have zero compassion, but the fact that it was some sort of ratings grab proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that Trump isn’t even human.

It also explains a lot about his media coverage during the election. Trump seems to have one skill, and that is to bring on ratings, in much the same way as any shock jock might. He doesn’t elevate the national dialogue; he shoves it into the gutter. He will never be my president because he refuses to be my president. He is only the president to those who voted for him. He is by far the most divisive man (and I use that word very broadly) to ever hold office. He is id with a dangerous dose of ego and Friday’s pardon of Arpaio showed the worst of both.

