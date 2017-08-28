GOP Runs Out Of Good Things To Say About Trump: ‘He’s An Asshole, But He’s Our Asshole’

Republicans have spent the past two years insisting that Donald Trump really isn’t a complete and utter moron in addition to being a raging bigot. “Just give him a chance,” conservatives have bellowed from the rooftops since he was sworn into office in January. But now, it seems that Trump’s own party has run out of good things to say about him.

Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was speaking during a gathering with the Riverside County Young Republicans when the best thing he could come up with to say about Trump was that he may indeed be an asshole, but hey, at least he’s our asshole.

“He put his hand near his mouth like when you are going to whisper something,” Jose Guzman told the Los Angelos Times. And then he decided what the hell and told the room how he really feels.

“He’s just like he is on TV,” Hunter reportedly said to the group.“ He’s an asshole, but he’s our asshole.”

When this is the best thing your own party can manage to say about you, you know your “presidency” is in big trouble. To make it even more pathetic, this isn’t even someone who has been against Trump in his past. This is one of his supporters. Hunter endorsed Trump early on in the primaries not long after he won the Nevada caucuses.

Let’s all hope that conservatives like Hunter are as willing to own the messes Trump has created for both the country and the Republican party. Because Hunter is right on both counts. Trump is an asshole and he is their asshole. Trump is most definitely a monster the GOP created and they need to own that as well. Then, once they get a grip on that reality, they need to grow a pair and do something to stop him before he causes any more damage than he already has.

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images