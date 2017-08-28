Donald Trump Was Looking To Build A Trump Tower In Moscow While He Was Running For President

As you would be more than aware, contacts between high-ranking and lower-level Trump aides and Russians have emerged in recent months and, as a result of these talks, a new story is coming to light; that Donald Trump’s businesses were trying to seal a deal on building an enormous Trump Tower in Moscow while he was campaigning to become President of the United States.

According to those familiar with the proposal, as well as new records reviewed by Trump Organization lawyers, Felix Sater, a Russian-born real estate developer who migrated to Brooklyn at the age of six, was essentially begging Trump to fly to Russia to promote the idea for the Tower and also claimed he could get President Vladimir Putin to say “great things” about Trump, all while he was still campaigning to be Commander in Chief in late 2015 and early 2016.

Sater took it to another level when he predicted in an email sent to Trump Organization Executive Vice President Michael Cohen in November 2015, that Trump and his organization would be celebrating both his Presidential win and one of the biggest residential projects in the history of real estate. According to one of the few people briefed on the email exchange, Sater’s message to Cohen was “something to the effect of, ‘Can you believe two guys from Brooklyn are going to elect a president?’ ”

The plan for the Moscow Trump Tower was abandoned at the end of January last year, just before the beginning of the presidential primaries and before Trump’s Russian business ties became a major issue, because, although the Trump Organization signed a letter of intent to go ahead with the project despite Trump himself not making the proposed trip to Russia, they lacked the land permits to proceed.

The details of the Moscow Trump Tower have deal have never been made public, however, the emails are scheduled to be turned over to congressional investigators soon and all signs point to this being far from President Trump’s only business dealing with Russia during his time on the campaign trail. White House officials, as well as Cohen, Trump’s longtime legal advisor, have declined to comment on the issue.

Featured image via Michael Reynolds – Pool/Getty Images