Advisers Are Now Warning Donald Trump About Impeachment

Donald Trump’s so-called presidency is plagued with so many scandals it’s hard to keep up. So naturally, impeachment is being floated around. The former reality show star and co-writer of ‘Art of the Deal’, has unsurprisingly failed to make any deals after being on the job for 8 months now. Trump’s approval ratings are abysmal as he finds himself to be the most unpopular president ever in the 70-year history of polling and then there are the investigations into his presidential campaign’s possible ties to Russia.

On top of that, White House advisers have reportedly been warning Trump about his potential removal from office, which entails the exhaustive impeachment process, according to Newsweek.

Meanwhile, Trump is so worried that he’s taken to his Twitter account to look for protection.

“It’s very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President,” Trump tweeted in late July. “If Republicans don’t Repeal and Replace the disastrous ObamaCare, the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand!”

According to The Washington Post, several White House advisers have voiced their concerns to Trump about his possible impeachment, and about how overcoming such proceedings would require friendships with the elected officials responsible for making a decision as to whether he should remain in office, but instead, he seems to be at battle with them, including his Republican colleagues, who he has lashed out at repeatedly. If Democrats take the House in 2018, impeachment proceedings could begin. And as far as funding his ego-wall along the Southern border, well, that wouldn’t even be a consideration in a Democratic controlled House.

Trump’s latest war has been with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a man of influence in Washington, DC. Despite what we might think of McConnell, he’s a powerful man. He could, ironically, make Trump a one-term President.



Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images