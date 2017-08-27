Eric Holder Just Hilariously Called Trump Out On Arpaio: Obama Never Asked Me To Drop A Case

Former Attorney General Eric Holder responded to a report that Donald Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to drop the charges against Joe Arpaio (aka America’s most racist sheriff) by throwing shade at the crooked administration on Twitter.

The Washington Post published an article on Saturday claiming that Trump had personally asked Sessions to abandon the case against Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt charges after ignoring a federal court order. Holder tweeted out that in all the years he had worked as Attorney General under former President Obama, he had never once been asked to drop charges against anybody, ever.

“Number of times over six years that President Obama called and asked me to think about dropping a case: ZERO,” Holder tweeted on Sunday, with a link to the article written by the Post included.

According to the Post, Trump’s advisers told him that asking Sessions to drop the Arpaio case would be a mistake but naturally, he did it anyway. When the charges against Arpaio moved forward, Trump decided that it didn’t matter because he was just going to pardon him if he was convicted anyway. What are friends for? Right?

Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt charges after a federal court ordered him to stop the racist policing practices he employed as sheriff of Maricopa County, which included jailing suspected illegal immigrants in a “tent city.” Despite the court’s ruling that his practices were discriminatory and violated the Constitution, Arpaio basically gave a middle finger to the judge and continued his bigoted tactics.

Trump pardoned his loyal supporter on Friday night while the nation was being ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. He was promptly condemned for this move by both Democrats and Republicans alike. Even House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke out against Trump’s decision to pardon Arpaio on Saturday.

Featured image via Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images