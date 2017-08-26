One More Nazi Resigned From Trump’s White, House; Will Newly Pardoned Arpaio Replace Him?

Just days after Donald Trump advisor and avowed racist alt-right provocateur Steve Bannon was fired, another of Trump’s White House Nazis is out.

Sebastian Gorka was born in London but lived in Hungary where he worked with racist and anti-semitic groups. He resigned on Friday because Trump apparently hasn’t been effective enough in Making America Great White Again.

“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” Gorka reportedly wrote in a letter obtained by The Federalist. CNN confirmed the letter. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House,” he continued.

Gorka was seen as one of Trump’s staunchest supporters, and often took to TV to rip the media’s coverage of the administration. Source: The Hill

Gorka is best known as one of Trump’s spokespeople who creeps the hell out of people. Watch Samantha Bee tell you everything you need to know:

Donald Trump’s White House has had quite the day. He banned transgender people from the military. A Category Four hurricane is about to hit Texas, so Trump loosened regulations on federal flooding standards.

In a week when Trump is challenged to prove to the nation that he’s not racist, he pardoned Maricopa, Arizona former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of violating a court order to stop racially profiling people. Will Arpaio take Gorka’s place?

Why not? Trump clearly doesn’t care if he’s perceived as a racist. That’s his base. In his surreal and overly defensive speech he gave in Phoenix this week, he once again brought up the border wall, an issue that Arpaio deeply cares about. Arpaio has long been a supporter of Trump and he’s proven that he’s willing to thwart the law, just like Trump.

Trump and Arpaio aren’t new to partnering. Arpaio assigned a fake posse to help in Trump’s fake search for President Obama’s real birth certificate.

Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio would assign a five-man “Cold Case Posse” to probe the authenticity of Obama’s birth certificate, he told Jerome Corsi, the former World Net Daily columnist and Ur-birther. “When I get allegations brought to me by the citizens of Maricopa County, I look into the allegations, just like I am doing here,” he said at the time. Six months later, Arpaio announced at a press conference that the long-form birth certificate was a “computer-generated forgery.” That’s when Trump took notice. Within a couple weeks of Arpaio’s announcement, Trump had printed out an Associated Press article about the charade and handwritten a note to the sheriff. It read: Joe

Great going—you are the only one with the guts to do this—keep up the good fight.

Donald Trump Source: NY Mag

In other words, look for Arpaio to be Trump’s next hire. Perhaps Homeland Security, or like Gorka, terrorism advisor?

