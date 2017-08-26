Disgusting Trump Is Using Hurricane As An Opportunity To Deport People

A Category Four hurricane has hit Texas. It’s set to be the most disastrous hurricane since Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005, yet Donald Trump is using it as an opportunity to deport people.

Thousands of people are evacuating the affected areas, trying to beat the storm. Instead of helping ensure that evacuations go smoothly, the Trump administration is doing the exact opposite. They are creating checkpoints and forcing people to show their “papers” proving they are documented residents of the United States.

The federal government is closing border patrol checkpoints in the path of the hurricane, but they’re leaving checkpoints open outside the path. The Texas Tribune reports:

“Border Patrol checkpoints will not be closed unless there is a danger to the safety of the traveling public and our agents. Border Patrol resources, including personnel and transportation, will be deployed on an as needed basis to augment the efforts and capabilities of local-response authorities,” the agency said in a statement. The Border Patrol is a law enforcement agency and we will not abandon our law enforcement duties.”

I’m sure you can imagine the consequences. Sure, checkpoints will only be open outside the path of the hurricane, but they can still cause traffic to back up for miles. It will also all but ensure that undocumented immigrants and their families will stay behind, only to be potentially killed by the hurricane or the resulting floods.

Civil rights agencies like the ACLU are furious.

“This is a disgusting move from the Border Patrol that breaks with past practices,” American Civil Liberties Union director of immigration policy and campaigns Lorella Praeli said. “The Border Patrol should never keep checkpoints open during any natural disasters in the United States. Everyone, no matter the color of their skin or background, is worth saving.” “Everyone, no matter the color of their skin or background, is worth saving.” Except to Donald Trump, they really aren’t. Trump doesn’t care about anyone, but he does care about appeasing his racist, xenophobic base. John Edwards used to talk about two Americas. Today, we have the America that Donald Trump cares about (about 1/3 of the country) and we have the rest of us who could all die in the path of a hurricane for all he cares.

