Arpaio Pardon Was Just A Test Run For When Trump Team Is Busted On Russia

On Friday, Donald Trump announced that he had pardoned America’s most racist sheriff, Joe Arpaio. Democrats and Republicans alike have condemned Trump’s decision to let Arpaio off the hook after he was convicted of contempt for refusing to stop his discriminatory policing practices (aka concentration camps for suspected illegal immigrants).

So, with his approval ratings already historically low, Trump went ahead and sabotaged himself yet again. Why on earth would he do something so stupid? The answer is actually pretty simple and actually has very little to do with Arpaio.

Arpaio’s pardon was just a test run for Trump to see what would happen if he used his pardon powers before he tries to pardon the people who are inevitably going to be busted by Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s collusion with Russia. Trump wanted to see how such a pardon would be received before he tried to do the same for his family, friends, and even himself when they get nailed to the wall.

Trump chose to announce the pardon at the same time Hurricane Harvey was ravaging the lower half of the of the United States. Make no mistake, this was not a coincidence. This was all part of the experiment, to see if the administration could slip in a pardon amid other breaking news.

Arpaio’s pardon also sends a very clear message to people like former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, who currently find themselves at the center of Mueller’s probe. In fact, it just so happens that the same day Trump announced the pardon, news also broke that Mueller was increasing pressure on Flynn and Manafort in an effort to get them to turn on Trump. By pardoning Arpaio for his crimes, Trump is telling the people who could flip on him that if they stay quiet and stay loyal, he will bail them out of trouble in the end.

According to his Twitter page, former White House ethics chief Walter Shaub thinks the same thing.

Pardon motives? I suspect: Court alt-right votes, test water for more pardons, encourage loyalty, signal Mueller targets (fear not/be quiet) — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 26, 2017

Mark my words, Trump intends to pardon everyone who gets busted for colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election, including himself. Pardoning Arpaio was just a dry run before the things get real.

