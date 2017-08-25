Trump Wants It Both Ways, But You Can’t Pass The Most Bills If ‘They’ Won’t Let You Pass Bills

Everybody’s gotten used to Donald Trump contradicting himself. You can almost count on it, really. But with the exception of a few notable misspellings and typos, generally, his tweets that contradict previous tweets don’t come on the same day, let alone in the same hour. And a contradictory pair in the span of eleven minutes? Maybe he’s reprising another guy’s role.

Friday morning, Trump did just that. He complains all the time, but the two complaints that he tweeted just after 6:30 his time just don’t go together. First, he says that 8 Democrats “control” the Senate because of the filibuster. Trump has advocated that the GOP use the nuclear option to get rid of the filibuster for some time, but most if not all Republicans are hesitant — they know that if they do, the next time voters elect a Democratic majority, their opposition will be able to ram through any legislation they like, with nothing to stop them. That’s something Trump doesn’t understand neither party wants.

If Senate Republicans don't get rid of the Filibuster Rule and go to a 51% majority, few bills will be passed. 8 Dems control the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

Just eleven minutes later, Trump came to his senses and realized if he says the GOP can’t pass bills — and he is the leader of the GOP — then he can’t keep saying he’s passed more bills than a concert promoter on a New York subway. So he went back to that.

Few, if any, Administrations have done more in just 7 months than the Trump A. Bills passed, regulations killed, border, military, ISIS, SC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

I’d just like to point out the humor in calling his administration “the Trump A.” We all have the same character limit on Twitter, Donnie. Just leave out “if any” next time, so what could be admin doesn’t look like ass.

But complaining about the Democrats in Washington keeping him from doing what he wants is quickly becoming one of his favorite topics. There are the hilariously wrong-in-retrospect messages:

Despite the long delays by the Democrats in finally approving Dr. Tom Price, the repeal and replacement of ObamaCare is moving fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017

The tweets where he can’t quite get his Cabinet approved as fast as he’d like:

It is so pathetic that the Dems have still not approved my full Cabinet. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

The Senate Democrats have only confirmed 48 of 197 Presidential Nominees. They can't win so all they do is slow things down & obstruct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2017

And the ones where everything is the Democrats’ fault, okay?

The Democrats, without a leader, have become the party of obstruction.They are only interested in themselves and not in what's best for U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2017

The Obstructionist Democrats make Security for our country very difficult. They use the courts and associated delay at all times. Must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

So where are all the superlatives? You know, the best, most amazing, biggest by far in the history of the world tweets about how incredibly, ridiculously huge his successes are, which of course are the most successful of all time?

Well, those are there, too, but I’m not going to bore you by re-posting a bunch of tweets where Trump tries to Bannonize the old nine-iron. The point is, Trump really wants to have it both ways — that he simultaneously is the most bestest at presidenting, and that those dirty demon-dog Democrats won’t let him president properly. He’s not even close on the claim that no “A” has done more. He’s behind Bill Clinton in bills passed and signed by about 30% for this point in his presidency.

And that’s just fine by me.

Featured image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images