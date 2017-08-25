RNC Staffer Assigned To Finding Positive Stories About Trump Says Take This Job And Shove It

Imagine for a moment that your job was to scour the media, searching for the rare news report that puts a positive spin on Donald Trump and his disastrous escapades in the White House. For one RNC staffer, this was the day to day reality he faced every morning when he clocked into work. After hanging on for several months, Andy Hemming finally decided he couldn’t take it any longer and resigned. You can hardly blame the guy and have to ask, how did he stay on this sinking ship as long as he did?

According to Politico, Hemming handed in his resignation on Monday. Previously, the publication had written a profile on Hemming which referred to him as the staffer the White House pays “$89,000 a year to spot and distribute positive stories from the mainstream media.”

Hemming was senior adviser for research at the RNC in the 2016 cycle and director of research on the Trump campaign. At the White House, he worked from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every weekday and was a regular in reporters’ inboxes, blasting out stories favorable to the administration.

Hemming has not yet commented on his decision to leave the position, but White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that it was a “[m]utual decision that he could best help promote the president’s agenda on the outside. Andy is smart and very talented and we wish him all the best.”

All administrations have people dedicated to finding and spreading news stories that show the president in a good light, but performing these duties with Trump at the helm was no doubt a unique experience. There surely isn’t much positive media coverage on him these days because, in addition to being a raging bigot, he continually manages to screw up even the simplest of tasks (like not frying his retinas while watching the eclipse). How Hemming kept from completely losing his mind long before now is anybody’s guess.

Featured image via Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images