REPORT: Mueller Hot On Trump’s Trail, Has Built His Own ‘Miniature Justice Department’

Donald Trump is very afraid of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. It has been reported repeatedly that he is completely obsessed with the Russia investigation, and it seems that he is right to be. According to a new report in the Daily Beast, Mueller has built what they are calling an “army” of lawyers to investigate just what went on with Russia’s interference into the 2016 presidential election, and especially into any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government officials.

The new report says that Mueller’s team now includes 16 heavy-hitting attorneys, and they have space deep inside one of the most secret locations in Washington, and the space includes a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCHIF), which is the name for places no laymen and laywomen like us will ever see the inside of. The secrets kept in there are pretty much in a tomb, until those privy to them see fit to release them. On top of all of that, it seems that Mueller has pulled together what the Daily Beast is calling his own “Miniature Justice Department.”

The Daily Beast assembled a list of the names on Mueller’s team, and their resumes are nothing short of stellar. Only one has never worked as a federal prosecutor, but he is a top notch lawyer in his own right and is surely useful. You can read the lengthy accomplishments of these attorneys here.

In short – Trump is right to be scared out of his mind. It also bears noting that sometime ago now, Mueller actually convened his own grand jury – which means he has enough to believe he will stumble upon something that will warrant criminal indictments. Further, this team of lawyers has broad authority to subpoena anyone and everyone in Trump’s orbit and force them to testify under oath. Also, remember – even if they aren’t under oath, lying to government officials is still a crime, so these people better start learning to tell the truth unless they want to face some serious jail time.

Come on, Special Counsel Mueller. We’re rooting for you. With any luck, everyone in Trump’s White House will be thrown out of office and in jail before the 2018 midterms.

Featured image via Ann Heisenfelt/Getty Images