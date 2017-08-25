BREAKING: Trump Goes Full Racist AGAIN, Pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Donald Trump has an endless history of racism that dates back decades, so it comes as no surprise that he has now pardoned the very bigoted and controversial former Maricopa County, Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio. This is a man who was convicted of being a bigot and using the law and the powers of his office to racially profile and brutalize Latino citizens. He was found in criminal and civil contempt of court, but of course, since he was targeting Latinos, who Trump hates, that is just A-Okay with the orange fascist.

Generally, when people receive pardons, they have served some time, and shown some remorse. This is nothing more than an extension of Trump’s open and visible contempt for non-white immigrants and those from Mexico in particular – and all minorities, really – this comes as no surprise, reprehensible as it is.

Also, to top it all off, Sheriff Joe is a birther, and he constantly went to the press to dispute the validity of President Obama’s birth certificate in explicitly racist terms. This, of course, was Trump’s number one crusade in his original foray into presidential politics, and it was a huge factor in his gaining real traction with the racist Republican base voters.

Of course, we cannot forget the infamous “tent city” in which imprisoned immigrants were housed in tents and forced to be humiliated with pink underwear. It goes on and on.

This is disgusting. A racist who was found to have used the power of his elected office to enact racism as policy is now going free because the guy squatting in the Oval Office is a racist, too.

All I can say is that at least the people of Maricopa County voted him out after all of these years and all of this open bigotry as policy.

If there isn’t GOP backlash from this, we need to all rise up. This is beyond appalling. With this pardon, racism is officially law in America.

