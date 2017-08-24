WATCH: Kellyanne Conway Very Upset Hillary Clinton Is Not Doing Trump’s Job

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway crawled out of her crypt after two weeks in hiding to attack Hillary Clinton who is totally not the President. Former reality show star Donald Trump was sworn in 216 days ago (seems longer, huh?) and his administration is still talking about his former rival. It’s not too surprising since Trump is still in campaign mode, holding rallies, likely because he still doesn’t know how to President.

On Thursday, Conway appeared on “Fox & Friends” to lash out at Trump’s critics, the media, and Hillary Clinton for daring to write a book because books are bad, apparently.

“Where’s her big c4 trying to help women and children around the globe?” Conway asked as if the Clinton Foundation which helps women and children around the globe does not exist.

Conway then just wondered why Clinton is not doing Trump’s job.

“Where’s her bipartisan effort to try to help with infrastructure and meaningful tax reform, or the opioid crisis that I work on in the building behind me every single day?” Conway asked.

Trump’s policies and attempted legislation have failed to pass. There’s been an exodus of staffers at various councils after his appalling speech on the Charlottesville attack which left one dead and 19 others injured. Thanks, Hillary!

Someone, please tell Trump that Hillary Clinton is not holding an elected office. Passing infrastructure bills and handling the opioid crisis is all on Trump. Eradicating Obamacare would have a devastating effect on those suffering from the disease of addiction who wish to get treatment. Thanks again, Hillary.

Conway then claimed that Hillary Clinton “failed to make history,” even though she won the popular vote and was the first woman to become the presidential nominee of a major party in the U.S.

Watch:

“It’s way over the line.” –@KellyannePolls reacts to James Clapper questioning Pres. Trump’s fitness for office pic.twitter.com/w4Db17t6g5 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 24, 2017

But Trump has tried to claim repeatedly that he won the popular vote (he did not win the popular vote) but thanks for weighing in, Kellyanne. Back to the crypt with you!

