Trump’s Latest Retweet Is Actually The Best Possible Metaphor For His Presidency (IMAGE)

In the middle of a Twitter tantrum directed toward Mitch McConnell, James Clapper, Democrats and the “fake news,” Donald Trump retweeted a bit of light hearted boasting in the form of a meme that shows Trump eclipsing President Obama.
In the meme, Trump’s beaming color-filled picture eclipses a dour black and white photo of Obama.
— Jerry Travone 🎦 (@JerryTravone) August 24, 2017
More than a few Twitter users saw racist overtones:
After all that’s happened, this visual is a stark example of white supremacy, literally blotting blackness out. https://t.co/EosQ27L7gQ
— Mike Signorile (@MSignorile) August 24, 2017
Retweeting racist anti-Semites? It must be Thursday. 🖕😡🖕
— brickhouse (@ITMFA17) August 24, 2017
You forgot to photoshop in Trump’s white hood and gown.
— Sarah Smith (@SarahLSmith677) August 24, 2017
How immature & racist is this stupid tweet?…no Jerry Trump hasn’t done chit but whine & all the twitter memes in the world won’t change it
— Mahogany, MBA (@Mahogany1992) August 24, 2017
interesting that you would retweet this you should look into who you retweet sir considering you claim to have denounced hate groups 😒 pic.twitter.com/bQ3uMiD0oN
— ♥AshleyMarie♥ (@InnocentEyes88) August 24, 2017
Most, though, saw it as the perfect metaphor for Trump’s presidency. In the meme, Obama is compared to the sun, which literally sustains all life. Trump is portrayed as a rock that temporarily blocks the light.
This is actually correct. The Darkness of Trump has overtaken the brightness of Obama. The Sun is what gives us life and energy!
— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 24, 2017
If so, we are left in the darkness of corruption, collusion, dishonesty, bigotry, and sheer stupidity. #Resist so the sun can shine again!
— Lorraine Devon Wilke (@LorraineDWilke) August 24, 2017
The orange sun does not eclipse the moon. The moon eclipses the sun. In the case of dt, he will forever be OVERSHADOWED by OBAMA!
— She Speaks (@Words_Echo) August 24, 2017
Eclipses are supposed to go away quickly… so can you resign already so we can have the beautiful sun back?
— Matthew Luis (@AgtMluis) August 24, 2017
so you’re saying Obama is a star like the sun and you’re a lifeless rock that’s MOMENTARILY blotting out his light. FINALLY A truthful tweet
— A Silver Tongue (@asilvertongue) August 24, 2017
Other’s simply noted Trump’s pathological obsession with his far superior predecessor.
He’ll never measure up to Obama and he HATES it…his insecurity/psychopathy renders him beyond unfit for office
— Mouth of Sauron (@simon_lindsell) August 24, 2017
dt is eaten up w/envy of @POTUS44. dt has no hope of being even an INTH of the MAN or President that OBAMA is. And, learn your science 1/
— She Speaks (@Words_Echo) August 24, 2017
“Hey, who is that awesome black guy up there whom I want to be just like!” pic.twitter.com/bKSBHeXDBm
— Sarah Smith (@SarahLSmith677) August 24, 2017
Either way, this retweet very nicely sums up everything about Trump’s reign. Too bad it’s lasting so much longer than the eclipse.
