Want To Ride On Air Force One As A Senator? Then Be Prepared To Vote For Trump’s Health Care Bill

By now we’re all familiar with Donald Trump’s speech in front of 40,000 boy scouts at their National Jamboree last month, when the President rambled like a drunken stepfather, straying from the usual topics of diplomacy and citizenship and turning an 80-year presidential tradition into a campaign rally before a crowd of adolescents. But the madness didn’t stop there.

According to reports, White House aides told Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, host state of this year’s quadrennial Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree, that she could fly with him on Air Force One when he addressed the boy scouts, but only on one condition; that she vote in favor of Senate Republicans’ healthcare bill. At the time the offer was made to Capito, Republicans were clutching at straws and doing anything possible to salvage their overhaul in the Senate in an effort to actually try and come through on one of the main promises Donald Trump made the entire time he was on the campaign trail, to repeal and replace “the disaster that is Obamacare.”

Naturally, Capito took the high road and turned down the offer, mainly due to the fact that she hadn’t even read the actual text of the bill at the time, however, Capito was also one of several Republicans senators who had made their doubts clear about it in the first place.

There were several versions of the plan that failed so the Republicans ultimately threw together a “skinny repeal,” but that also failed when 49 voted for it while 51 voted against, with Arizona Senator John McCain casting the deciding negative vote. Capito also voted against the Republican’s skinny repeal, sending them back to the drawing board.

President Trump still vows to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and is adamant that he will get his bill passed, however, it may take a little more than a ride on Air Force One to get the votes.

