Paul Ryan Sharpens His Backstabbing Knife, Prepares War With White House (VIDEO)

During Donald Trump’s meltdown during his rally in Phoenix Tuesday evening, he threatened to shut down the government unless Congress funds his border wall. The former reality show star launched a rant which was so insane that people are starting to question whether he’s fit to hold office. We’re pretty sure that House Speaker Paul Ryan is wondering that, too, after Trump’s screamy-ragey speech.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said he doesn’t “think a government shutdown is necessary,” however, we’ve noticed that when the Republican leader says something in stark contrast to Trump’s rhetoric, he never says it to his face. Like, for example, when he tweeted his denouncement of the Nazis who marched in Trump’s name in Charlottesville, Virginia, with one of them murdering Heather Heyer, 32, and injuring 19 others, he failed to tag @RealDonaldTrump.

But anyway, Ryan said during a press conference in Hillsboro, Oregon, “I don’t think a government shutdown is necessary, and I don’t think most people want to see a government shutdown, ourselves included.”

Ryan continued to say that “Congress in the House has already done its work on this issue” and left it up to the Senate.

“Given the time of year it is, and the rest of the appropriations we have to do, we’re going to need more time to complete our appropriations process, particularly in the Senate,” he said.

Talking Points Memo reports:

Trump on Tuesday night suggested he would push to tie funding for his proposed border wall to a government spending bill Congress must pass in the fall to avert a shutdown.

“I don’t think anyone’s interested in having a shutdown. I don’t think it’s in our interest to do so,” Ryan added. “I don’t think you have to choose between the two.”

Perhaps Ryan should have a sit down with Trump and explain to him what happens during a government shutdown. On the other hand, Trump doesn’t seem to care about very much. Ryan is trying to distance himself from the very president he supports. He’s playing it safe, knowing full well that Trump won’t last much longer in office. Ryan wants to come out of the madness with his hands clean so he can say, “Hey, I called Trump out” without actually calling him out. That said, he’s going to have a battle on his hands to keep the government open and it looks like he’s ready for that. We’re certain several of his Republican colleagues would back him up on that.

