WATCH: Tucker Carlson Just Heaped Praise On Trump For Looking Directly At The Eclipse

Cult 45 is a name given to former reality show star Donald Trump’s devotees who will justify anything he does, even if it’s a really dumb thing like staring directly at the eclipse without using protective eyewear. Sean Hannity is part of that cult as is Tucker Carlson. Fox News, with the exception of Shep Smith, has had a collective hard on for our country’s amateur president. The world was given a couple of minutes to see the event, helping the masses forget about the chaos Trump has created. The former reality show star also took in the sight.

For years, we’ve been told that looking directly at an eclipse can blind you. Donald Trump was given that warning yesterday when an aide shouted, “Don’t look at it!” so of course the current occupant of the White House looked directly at the eclipse. Perhaps Trump thought it was a ‘fake eclipse’ and took it to task. “I’ll show that obstructionist moon a thing or two!” Trump didn’t look directly at the eclipse just once, but at least three times.

Tucker Carlson, bless his little heart, said he was “impressed” with Trump for staring directly at the eclipse and potentially damaging his eyes.

“He looked directly at the sun without any glasses, perhaps the most impressive thing a president has ever done,“ Carlson said.

“He looked directly at the sun without any glasses, perhaps the most impressive thing a president has ever done.“ 😳pic.twitter.com/uv6wYWIlvR — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) August 22, 2017

Solar retinopathy can be caused by staring at the sun and during a solar eclipse, more people are at risk.

Melania and Donald’s 11-year-old son, Barron, knew not to look directly at the eclipse without protective eyewear on, but his 71-year-old father did not understand that it could harm his eyesight. 48-year-old Tucker Carlson apparently doesn’t get it either.

Last week, Carlson blasted the removal of Confederate monuments by launching into a slavery-apologist rant comparing white American slaveholders to native Americans and Plato.

Yeaahhh, he’s that kind of a guy.

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images