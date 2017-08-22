Steve Mnuchin’s Spoiled Wife Just Went Apesh**t Over Criticism From A Random Instagram User (IMAGE)

Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary, former hedge funder and Goldman Sachs guy Steve Mnuchin, is not having a good week. First, he was pressured by hundreds of his fellow Yale graduates to resign from Trump’s cabinet after the orange wannabe dictator’s disgraceful comments following the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Mnuchin, who is Jewish, showed that he’s willing to lick Trump’s ass just like everyone else in that kleptocracy, was defiant and even had the gall to defend Trump – despite the fact that if those Nazis Trump was defending had their way, Mnuchin would be dead.

Now, Mnuchin’s wife, a spoiled Scottish actress by the name of Louise Linton, is in hot water over an Instagram post. The hullabalu started when she posted a photo of herself and her husband riding pretty in a government plane on our dime, and posted the following hashtags:

“Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #rolandmouret pants #tomford sunnies, #hermesscarf #valentinorockstudheels #valentino #usa”

Of course, she’s posting about brands even upper middle class people can’t usually afford. Nevermind that, though – Ms. Spoiled Brat is going to show how absolutely clueless she and everyone else in that government is when it comes to the lives of average Americans.

Of course, Linton’s transgressions didn’t go unnoticed, and another user, ‘Jenni M,’ posted:

“Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable”

That’s when Mnuchin’s wife lost her shit. She posted a tirade against the user for simply pointing out the obvious. Linton responded in a nasty post:

“cute!….Aw!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. “Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. “You’re adorably out of touch. Thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment. Your kids look very cute. Your life looks cute. “I know you’re mad but deep down you’re really nice and so am I. Sending me passive aggressive Instagram comments isn’t going to make life feel better. Maybe a nice message, one filled with wisdom and hunanity [SIC] would get more traction. Have a pleasant evening. Go chill out and watch the new game of thrones. It’s fab!”

Of course, since the kerfuffle went viral, the cowardly actress has deleted it. But – the internet is forever:

This is just more proof that Trump’s government is made up of nothing but spoiled morons who have no business being there. Just ugh. Can we kick these people out already?

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images