NYT Bombshell: Trump And McConnell Not Speaking; McConnell Questioning Trump’s GOP Future

Donald Trump has never been Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) favorite person. That uneasy relationship deteriorated further in recent days and weeks, as Trump proceeded to openly mock and humiliate McConnell, blaming him for everything from the failed attempts to repeal Obamacare to the entire situation of the fractured GOP’s stalled agenda. Now, since Trump had such a disgraceful response to the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville that resulted in the death of anti-racism activist Heather Heyer and the injuries of countless others, it seems that Trump and McConnell are engaged in what the New York Times is calling their own little, quote, “cold war.”

According to the new bombshell report, Trump doesn’t even talk to McConnell – the one most important man in the legislative branch when it comes to getting his agenda passed. The New York Times reports:

The relationship between President Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, has disintegrated to the point that they have not spoken to each other in weeks, and Mr. McConnell has privately expressed uncertainty that Mr. Trump will be able to salvage his administration after a series of summer crises. What was once an uneasy governing alliance has curdled into a feud of mutual resentment and sometimes outright hostility.

The article further suggests that when Trump and McConnell were speaking, Trump didn’t just keep his taunts to the usual juvenile derision via Twitter. No, apparently, on August 9th, McConnell and Trump had some kind of conversation, and Trump could not help going after McConnell to his face. There are no details regarding exactly what was said, but knowing Trump, it was likely pretty scathing and humiliating for McConnell, who seems to consider himself your typical dignified grown man. He is likely simply done with Trump’s playground bully behavior and is no longer going to dignify Trump’s ignorance and taunts with responses.

It also doesn’t help that McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, is Trump’s Transportation Secretary. She is an immigrant, and arrived from Taiwan as a child, speaking no English. Under Trump’s new immigration plans, she would never have been allowed into this country. Further, to top it all off, Secretary Chao had to be humiliated standing next to Trump during his Charlottesville tirade, in which he defended white supremacists. Think about that – how it must have made McConnell feel to see his wife being used that way in such a despicable, bigoted, and unhinged Trump rant.

All of this has resulted in much more criticism than one would expect from Mitch McConnell in public, but, according to the Times, McConnell is much more angry with Trump than he is letting on, and he is even wondering if Trump will be the GOP’s leader for much longer, given his recent behavior. Again, from the New York Times:

Mr. McConnell has fumed over Mr. Trump’s regular threats against fellow Republicans and criticism of Senate rules, and questioned Mr. Trump’s understanding of the presidency in a public speech. Mr. McConnell has made sharper comments in private, describing Mr. Trump as entirely unwilling to learn the basics of governing. In offhand remarks, Mr. McConnell has expressed a sense of bewilderment about where Mr. Trump’s presidency may be headed, and has mused about whether Mr. Trump will be in a position to lead the Republican Party into next year’s elections and beyond, according to people who have spoken to him directly.

All in all, those two might never speak again. The thing is, though, Donald Trump has severely underestimated Mitch McConnell’s power. The GOP took a chance and hitched their wagon to this ignorant, incompetent orange fool because their voters left them no choice. However, they now clearly regret it — and said regret just might be inching toward hastening Trump’s removal from office.

Featured image via Justin Sullivan/Getty Images