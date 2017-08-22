Did Ron Paul Just Confuse Al-Qaeda With ISIS, Or Does He Simply Not Know The Difference? (TWEETS)

Former Texas Congressman Ron Paul added yet more fuel to the argument that older people should stay away from Twitter when he either confused ISIS with Al-Qaeda or simply proved that he has absolutely no idea what he is talking about in a misinformed tweet on Monday night:

Remember: there was no al-Qaeda until our foolish invasion of Iraq based on neocon lies. — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) August 22, 2017

One could only wish that the 82-year-old Paul, a man who has run for president three times as both a Libertarian and Republican, and one who also holds a degree in Medicine from Duke University, would be slightly more intelligent, but apparently that just isn’t the case. We currently have a President in office who is concerned the with mainstream media spouting ‘fake news,’ yet doesn’t call out fellow or former Republicans when they do the exact same thing, however, fortunately there were plenty of people on Twitter who were willing to do so on Trump’s behalf.

Actually he's right. No Al Qaeda in Iraq before we invaded. — mike nakadai (@cinemiike) August 22, 2017

Alzheimer's is terrible. Thoughts and prayers. — nosferatu (@ChrisRosendin) August 22, 2017

Was it over when when Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Germans? Forget it, he's rolling. — Wulander (@WuShocks) August 22, 2017

Even if we were to give Paul the benefit of the doubt and believe he made a simple absent-minded error, his factually-deficient tweet proves that it is people like him who are the main source of this ‘fake news’ problem. All it would’ve taken was a little fact-checking and proof-reading to see the error in his propaganda, but maybe we can clear it up for him if he is able to see the flaw in his tweet, wants to retract the statement, but can’t be bothered with the research.

Al-Qaeda was founded by Osama Bin Laden, Abdullah Azzah, and other Arab volunteers in the 1980s to fight the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, however, they will forever go down in history for the 9/11 terror attacks, an event that definitely happened before the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. ISIS, on the other hand, achieved notoriety following the U.S. invasion of Iraq, but they still existed before then, founded in 1999 by Jordanian Salafi jihadist Abu Musab al-Zarqawi under the name Jamāʻat al-Tawḥīd wa-al-Jihād and pledging their allegiance to Al-Qaeda in 2004.

See, Ron, fact-checking isn’t that difficult and it helps prevent opening old wounds, or ones that are still reasonably fresh with the pain still being felt to this day, wounds such as 9/11.

