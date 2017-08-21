Twitter Has Absolute Field Day Laughing At Trump For Blinding Himself During Eclipse

Scientists have been warning the world for weeks not to stare directly at the sun without protective eyewear during Monday’s solar eclipse unless you want to suffer damage to your eyes. True to form, Donald Trump apparently decided those warnings were either fake news or a Chinese hoax and did precisesly what he was told not to do. Like the total dumbass he is, Trump stared right at the sun with no glasses on, because of course he did.

Aides can actually be heard shouting at him not to look at the sun.

Someone shouts “don’t look” as Pres. Trump looks up without eclipse glasses on as solar eclipse passes over D.C. https://t.co/5ft70fm30R pic.twitter.com/0lAkuzF9RZ — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2017

As pictures of our Commander in Chief looking directly into the sun began to circulate, people on Twitter had an absolute field day laughing at Trump’s total stupidity. The mockery may be even more entertaining than the eclipse itself.

In fairness, looking directly into the sun, despite all the warnings, pretty much captures the Trump presidency https://t.co/cc69yhwTNf — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 21, 2017

In a cabinet meeting, Jared and Ivanka urged Trump not to look directly into the eclipse, but — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 21, 2017

AIDE: You need to wear eclipse glasses.

TRUMP: Did Obama wear them?

AIDE: Yes – it’s a safety issue.

TRUMP: Then it’s settled. No glasses. pic.twitter.com/gXQrDat96l — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 21, 2017

#SolarEclipse2017 @realDonaldTrump “The sun is such a loser for letting the moon block it out!” “I have the best eyes.They’re magnificent!” pic.twitter.com/jnIIFU3JWK — Kassie Ragsdale (@kassieragsdale) August 21, 2017

SCIENTIST: “Don’t look at the sun during an eclipse.” TRUMP: “Fake news!” pic.twitter.com/JzIW422z4r — Jerric Dondarrion (@BostonJerry) August 21, 2017

I honestly didn’t think there could be a way Trump could embarrass us just by watching a solar eclipse. Yet, here we are. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) August 21, 2017

#Trump doesn’t need protective eye wear! “I have the greatest corneas of all time, really. The best.” #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/uXdsQGsz9j — Shawna Hazlett ن (@shawnahaze) August 21, 2017

“Nobody ever thought you could go blind from looking at an #eclipse” – Trump, a few hours from now, fumbling for his cane — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 21, 2017

Featured image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images