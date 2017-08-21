News

Twitter Has Absolute Field Day Laughing At Trump For Blinding Himself During Eclipse

By April Hamlin ·

Scientists have been warning the world for weeks not to stare directly at the sun without protective eyewear during Monday’s solar eclipse unless you want to suffer damage to your eyes. True to form, Donald Trump apparently decided those warnings were either fake news or a Chinese hoax and did precisesly what he was told not to do. Like the total dumbass he is, Trump stared right at the sun with no glasses on, because of course he did.

Images via Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Aides can actually be heard shouting at him not to look at the sun.

As pictures of our Commander in Chief looking directly into the sun began to circulate, people on Twitter had an absolute field day laughing at Trump’s total stupidity. The mockery may be even more entertaining than the eclipse itself.

Featured image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images

April Hamlin