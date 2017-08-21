Secret Service Officially Can’t Afford To Pay Agents Thanks To Trump’s Constant Golf Trips

Donald Trump has been wasting taxpayer dollars on his personal vacations, protection for his giant golden tower in New York, security at his golf clubs, and pretty much everything else you can imagine ever since he assumed office, but if you needed an example of how bad things are…we can’t even afford to pay the Secret Service agents protecting him anymore.

CNBC reports that more than 1,000 agents have “already hit the federally mandated caps for salary and overtime allowances that were meant to last the entire year” thanks to the “crushing workload” Donald Trump has brought them.

The Secret Service has a big job with the Trump family. Not only do they have to protect him as he jaunts from golf course to golf course, but they are also forced to protect his sniveling children on their business trips both in the United States and abroad.

“The president has a large family, and our responsibility is required in law,” Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles said in an interview. “I can’t change that. I have no flexibility.”

The Trump family is such a big problem that Alles says that without more funding, he won’t even be able to pay agents for work they have already done:

The compensation crunch is so serious that the director has begun discussions with key lawmakers to raise the combined salary and overtime cap for agents, from $160,000 per year to $187,000 for at least the duration of Trump’s first term. But even if such a proposal was approved, about 130 veteran agents would not be fully compensated for hundreds of hours already amassed, according to the agency. “I don’t see this changing in the near term,” Alles said.

As the Trump family continues to bleed the country dry with their constant vacations and business trips — all of which require Secret Service protection — Congress is actually considering giving them more money to flush down the toilet as they are forced to pay for hotel rooms, travel, and even $60,000 (and growing) in golf cart rentals.

The solution isn’t to give the Trump family more money. It’s time for Congress to take action to limit travel or pass legislation that would exempt personal vacations and business trips for the President’s children from requiring Secret Service protection once the agency’s budget has been exhausted.

It’s time for the Trump family to begin living within the country’s means.

Featured image via Getty Images/Alex wong