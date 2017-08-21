GOP Lawmaker Blames Obama For Staging Racist Mayhem In Charlottesville

According to Republican lawmaker from Idaho, it is “completely plausible” that former President Barack Obama was responsible for staging the racist mayhem to took over the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia. Because, OF COURSE it’s Obama’s fault. Everything is always Obama’s fault.

“I’m not saying it is true, but I am suggesting that it is completely plausible,” Bryan Zollinger, a state representative for Idaho Falls, wrote on social media.

“We know that many protesters were Soros funded and we also know that Donald Trump is not a racist. The man was in the public spotlight for 20+ years with zero allegations of racism,” Zollinger continued, clearly ignoring the reality and hanging onto alternative facts. He then blamed the media for choosing to “push this narrative.”

Zollinger’s Facebook post linked to an article published by the American Thinker entitled Charlottesville and Its Aftermath: What if It Was a Setup, which claimed that Obama, George Soros and the mayor of Charlottesville were responsible for staging the violent chaos we saw play out in Charlottesville.

“The conflagration in Charlottesville is beginning to feel like a set-up, perhaps weeks or months in the planning,” the author of the article wrote. “We know that Obama and his inner circle have set up a war room in his D.C. home to plan and execute resistance to the Trump administration and his legislative agenda.”

The Idaho Statesman contacted Zollinger to see just what he had to say for himself and his response was just as pathetic as you’d expect.

“In hindsight, maybe it was a mistake to post it,” he said. “I didn’t mean for it to ruffle any feathers,” Zoros said before reiterating that the absurd theory was indeed a “plausible” theory.

We all knew it was just a matter of time before Republicans found a way to try to blame President Obama for the stampede of hatred we saw in Virginia. But we also know that it is the GOP and their bigoted “president” that has inspired the new wave of white supremacists with Nazi ideologies we are seeing today. Conservatives are the ones who built this. But naturally, it’s Obama’s fault. Because its always Obama’s fault. Always.

