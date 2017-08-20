Bannon Takes His ‘Weapons’ At Breitbart; Smears ‘Quran Kissing’ McMaster In Scathing Hit Piece

This week’s chaotic news cycle was mostly dominated by Donald Trump’s disgraceful response to the violence perpetuated by white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and other far-right hate groups in Charlottesville, Virginia. However, that news cycle had a great big exclamation point at the end of it on Friday, when it was announced that Trump’s white supremacist Chief Strategist, Stephen K. Bannon would be ousted. Of course, Bannon quickly returned to his perch at Breitbart News, and promised war. Now, we are seeing just what he meant.

Everyone remembers the insane interview in which Bannon promised to continue pushing his twisted ideology from outside the White House. He told the Weekly Standard, a conservative publication that has long been critical of Trump, in part:

“I feel jacked up. Now I’m free. I’ve got my hands back on my weapons. Someone said, ‘it’s Bannon the Barbarian.’ I am definitely going to crush the opposition. There’s no doubt. I built a f***ing machine at Breitbart. And now I’m about to go back, knowing what I know, and we’re about to rev that machine up. And rev it up we will do.”

Now, aside from the insanity of that remark, it seems that Bannon is just as much of a dangerous lunatic as we all knew him to be. His only loyalties lie with his white supremacist agenda. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that he has already begun attacking Trump’s National Security Adviser, H.R. McMaster in the pages of Breitbart. This weekend, the right-wing rag ran a story that featured the following headline:

“H.R. McMaster Endorsed Book That Advocates Quran-Kissing Apology Ceremonies.”

The attack charges that McMaster refuses to adequately condemn Islam, which is something of a requirement in pro-Trump circles. Where do they get this evidence? Well, because McMaster allegedly supported a military manual that said not to offend Muslims by desecrating their holy book, the Qu’ran. Of course, the radical right only thinks that Christians deserve any respect whatsoever.

This is likely just a jumping off point for Breitbart’s attacks on McMaster now that Bannon is out of the White House. They will likely go after General Kelly as well. After all, it was known that neither of the Generals was fond of Bannon and the combative and chaotic nature of his White House tenure. Despite the messages coming out of the White House, it is widely believed that General Kelly is the one who actually was able to get Trump to get rid of him.

All in all, Bannon’s return to Breitbart will likely mean heightened chaos in the White House, and therefore in the nation.

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images