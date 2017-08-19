News

Twitter BURNS Trump For Thanking White Supremacist Steve Bannon In Post Attacking Hillary Clinton

By Stephen D Foster Jr ·

Donald Trump is truly pathetic.

Trump has reportedly not been able to contact Steve Bannon since signing off on his firing on Friday.

Calls for Bannon’s removal only increased after Trump’s refusal to condemn Nazis in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

So, Trump decided to reach out to Bannon on Twitter and thanked his top white supremacist deputy for his service. But Trump did more than just thank Bannon.

Trump also insulted Hillary Clinton in a clear demonstration that he does not care about the civility associated with the office of the presidency.

This obsession with Hillary Clinton needs to stop. More Americans voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 than did for Trump. When Trump insults her, he insults the millions of Americans who voted for her.

That’s the kind of divisive rhetoric that presidents avoid, and it’s the rhetoric that has emboldened Nazis and white supremacists.

Many Twitter users took aim at Trump.

Donald Trump is a divisive racist who should be impeached. His presidency has been a train wreck from day one and it’s only going to get worse unless Congress does something to stop him.

Featured Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Author: Stephen D Foster Jr