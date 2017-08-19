Twitter BURNS Trump For Thanking White Supremacist Steve Bannon In Post Attacking Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump is truly pathetic.

Trump has reportedly not been able to contact Steve Bannon since signing off on his firing on Friday.

Calls for Bannon’s removal only increased after Trump’s refusal to condemn Nazis in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

So, Trump decided to reach out to Bannon on Twitter and thanked his top white supremacist deputy for his service. But Trump did more than just thank Bannon.

Trump also insulted Hillary Clinton in a clear demonstration that he does not care about the civility associated with the office of the presidency.

I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton – it was great! Thanks S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

This obsession with Hillary Clinton needs to stop. More Americans voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 than did for Trump. When Trump insults her, he insults the millions of Americans who voted for her.

That’s the kind of divisive rhetoric that presidents avoid, and it’s the rhetoric that has emboldened Nazis and white supremacists.

Many Twitter users took aim at Trump.

I did Nazi that coming! — Alt Sarah H. Sanders (@AltUSPressSec) August 19, 2017

You will be Tweeting terrible things about Bannon within a couple weeks when the Breitbart Anti-Trump machine kicks in. — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) August 19, 2017

The only thing crooked is your fake presidency. — News View (@NewsView100) August 19, 2017

At least Hillary isn’t a White Nationalist like yours truly. pic.twitter.com/VhvS8GjOUb — The Tweetwit (@TheTweetwit) August 19, 2017

A bigoted, hateful man like Steve Bannon should have never been in the administration. — Anirvan Ghosh (@anirvanghosh) August 19, 2017

Remember to thank him for all the white supremacy he brought to the White House. You must be so proud of that achievement. — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) August 19, 2017

Last time I checked it wasn’t her accused of treason, racism and nepotism and under several federal investigations — Mr HipsterPharmacist (@PhilP85) August 19, 2017

Donald Trump is a divisive racist who should be impeached. His presidency has been a train wreck from day one and it’s only going to get worse unless Congress does something to stop him.

Featured Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images