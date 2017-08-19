KKK Leader Threatens To ‘Burn’ A ‘N****r’ Journalist During Off-The-Rails Interview

When Afro-Latina journalist Ilia Calderón showed up to interview Ku Klux Klan leader Chris Baker, a member of one of the many “Christian” groups that showed up in Charlottesville, Virginia to preach hate and murder people, she expected him to hate her – but she says that she didn’t expect anything like what she actually encountered.

“We have nothing here in America; ya’ll keep flooding it,” Baker said during the interview, wondering aloud why Calderón didn’t “go back” to her country of origin. “But like God says – like Yahweh himself says – we will chase you out of here.”

Later in the interview, he decided that chasing wasn’t enough, informing Calderón, “Wee’s going to burn you out.”

“We killed 6 million Jews the last time. Eleven million is nothing,” Baker explained, referencing the 11 million “illegals” currently in the country.

Baker praised the white supremacist terrorist who drove his car through a crowd of protesters, killing Heather Heyer. According to Baker, the driver is a hero for “running over nine communist anti-fascists”.

“When a couple of them die, it doesn’t bother us,” Baker says. “They’re always attacking and messing with our rallies.”

“To me, you’re a n*gger, that’s it,” Baker told the journalist.

“My team told me that I would be insulted, and I knew, but I never imagined the level,” Calderón told Univision following the interview. “…At that time I really felt very afraid for my safety and the safety of my team.”

Trump supporters — especially those who subscribe to varying degrees of fascist ideologies — are terrible people. When Hillary Clinton called them a “basket of Deplorables,” she severely understated things. A basket is too small to hold the number of people in Trump’s corner who are awful.

