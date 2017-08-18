Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger Take On Nazis And White Supremacists In Scathing New Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message for both Donald Trump and the racists he can’t bring himself to convincingly denounce. In a new video, Schwarzenegger makes it clear that “there are not two sides to bigotry” and “there are not two sides to hate.” In no uncertain terms, the actor and former Governor of California said that there is no place in America for these hate groups or the Nazi flag.

“I knew the original Nazis, because you see, I was born in Austria in 1947, shortly after the second world war,” Schwarzenegger says. “I can tell you that these ghosts [hate groups] idolize spent the rest of their lives living in shame and right now, they’re resting in hell,” he continues.

Schwarzenegger then addressed Trump directly, telling him he has a “moral responsibility” to condemn these racist hate groups. He even offered to help Trump figure out just exactly what it is that he should say at a time like this.

“The world is watching. Now, let me help you write your speech a little bit,” Schwarzenegger says. “‘As President of the United States and as a Republican, I reject the support of white supremacists. The country that defeated Hitler’s armies is no place for Nazi flags. The party of Lincoln won’t stand with those who carry the battle flag of the failed Confederacy.'”

This isn’t the first time Schwarzenegger has gone after Trump. In January, he slammed Trump over his Muslim ban during an interview with Mario Lopez and has spoken out against the Republicans’ denial of climate change. He has never supported Trump and said that voting against Trump in the election was the first time he had voted against a Republican since moving to the United States.

Watch Schwarzenegger take on Nazis, white supremacists, and Trump, here:



