Resignation Letter To Donald Trump Has Secret Message To Resistance

Ever since Donald Trump failed his test of moral leadership following the Nazi/white Supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA, his administration has been bleeding.

First, his business council collapsed when business leader after business leader said they wanted no part in Trump’s sympathy with Nazis. The same is now happening with his Committee on the Arts and Humanities as 16 members of the group sent Trump a resignation letter that was just perfect — if you’re a member of the resistance.

Here is a part of the resignation letter:

“Reproach and censure in the strongest possible terms are necessary following your support of the hate groups and terrorists who killed and injured fellow Americans in Charlottesville. The false equivalencies you push cannot stand. The Administrations refusal to quickly and unequivocally condemn the cancer of hatred only further emboldens those who wish America ill. We cannot sit idly by, the way your West Wing advisors have, without speaking out against your words and actions. We are members of the Presidents Committee on the Arts and Humanities (PCAH). The Committee was created in 1982 under President Reagan to advise the White House on cultural issues. We were hopeful that continuing to serve in the PCAH would allow us to focus on the important work the committee does with your federal partners in the arts and humanities for all Americans. Effective immediately, please accept our resignation…” Source: Vice

Here’s the full letter, signed by 16 members, including artist Chuck Close, author Jhumpa Lahiri, architect Thom Mayne and “Jersey Boys” actor John Lloyd Young and Minnesota Congressman Richard Cohen:

JUST IN: In letter to Pres. Trump, a mass resignation from the presidential arts and humanities committee. pic.twitter.com/4Mor0vEoBK — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 18, 2017

Do you see it? Probably not. Look at the first letter of each paragraph — R-E-S-I-S-T.

Naturally, Twitter had their opinions.

Not sure if would have gotten the irony of it. Trump’s not wise or deep, he’s just along for the ride. — Marie (@SCMilitarybrat) August 18, 2017

The FIRST letter of the FIRST word in each paragraph spells RESIST: Reproach

Elevating

Speaking

Ignoring

Supremacy

Thank you So cool! ❤️👊 https://t.co/aCwtX9kip1 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 18, 2017

The President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities was started under the Reagan administration in 1982.

PCAH works directly with the three primary cultural agencies—National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, and Institute of Museum and Library Services—as well as other federal partners and the private sector, to address policy questions in the arts and humanities, to initiate and support key programs in those disciplines, and to recognize excellence in the field. Its core areas of focus are arts and humanities education and cultural exchange.

It’s also traditionally headed by the First Lady and this administration is no exception.

Featured image via Matt Cardy/Getty Images