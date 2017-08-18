REPORTS: Charlottesville Fallout Was The Final Nail In Bannon’s Coffin

White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon has long been a controversial figure. Prior to joining Donald Trump’s campaign, he was the head of Breitbart News, a racist website that Bannon said was the “platform for the alt-right.” The alt-right, is, of course, nothing more than a rebranded name for white supremacists. Ever since Trump made Bannon his Chief Strategist, there have been calls for his removal from the White House. Now, in the wake of Trump’s disgraceful response to the violent and murderous gathering of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virgnina, it is being reported that Bannon is finally being pushed out.

Of course, Trump is a coward, though, so it will be public humiliation, like what was suffered by former Republican National Committee head turned White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, that will be the technique to get rid of Bannon. However, as is par for the course with this White House, Bannon aids and allies are saying that Bannon had already decided to leave Team Trump, and that it just hadn’t been announced yet. From the New York Times:

The president and senior White House officials were debating when and how to dismiss Mr. Bannon. The two administration officials cautioned that Mr. Trump is known to be averse to confrontation within his inner circle, and could decide to keep on Mr. Bannon for some time. As of Friday morning, the two men were still discussing Mr. Bannon’s future, the officials said. A person close to Mr. Bannon insisted the parting of ways was his idea, and that he had submitted his resignation to the president on Aug. 7, to be announced at the start of this week, but it was delayed in the wake of the racial unrest in Charlottesville, Va.

Methinks there’s a lot of lying on both sides going on here. Trump has clearly been afraid of dismissing Bannon, for fear of the obvious ability of Bannon to turn all of the far-right media – and thus crucial parts of his base – against him, via the very influential far-right publications he holds such enormous sway over. On Bannon’s part, he didn’t want to go anywhere, because his stated goal has always been to, quote, “destroy the administrative state.”

Either way, it’s a good thing that the head of the modern white supremacist movement will be reportedly leaving the White House. Now, we just have to get rid of the rest of the Nazis, and we’ll really be in business.

Featured image via Mario Tama/Getty Images