Bannon Allies: Breitbart Return Imminent, Gear Up For War On Trump’s ‘Democrat White House’

Prior to being on Donald Trump’s campaign, and later his chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon ran Breitbart news. That particular internet news outlet is known for its promotion of racism, misogyny, anti-Semitism, and other various forms of overt bigotry. They have also always been huge Trump supporters. However, that may be changing now that Bannon is out as Trump’s White House Chief Strategist.

According to journalist Gabriel Sherman, Breitbart is about to unleash to the full force of far-right media on the Trump Administration. Bannon could be set to return to Breitbart, where he will wage a full-on war on Trump’s quote, “Democrat White House.”

Source close to Bannon confirms Bannon expected to return to Breitbart after a WH exit — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) August 18, 2017

Bannon friend says Breitbart ramping up for war against Trump. "It's now a Democrat White House," source says. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) August 18, 2017

Now, with his racist, xenophobic, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ views, Trump is far from being in line with the mainstream Democratic Party. The fact remains, though, that Trump himself was once a Democrat – and that is not ancient history. His own kids couldn’t vote for him in the GOP primaries because they forgot to unregister as Democrats and re-register as Republicans. He has given money to top Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton. Further, two of Trump’s most trusted confidantes, Ivanka and Jared, are huge supporters of traditional Democratic causes, such as LGBTQ rights, climate change action, and women’s right to choose.

So, we can expect a shift to the left if Trump listens to his daughter and son-in-law with Bannon gone, and therefore we can expect ripe fruit for infighting between right-wing media and the Trump White House. It really does seem as if the GOP made a Faustian deal with their proverbial devil, and they are losing. That’s terrible for Trump but great for America.

Pop your popcorn folks, and keep watching. This is about to get VERY interesting. Let’s just hope the republic survives it.

