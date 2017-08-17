Republicans Not Willing To Defend Trump On-Air According To Fox’s Shep Smith

In the wake of Donald Trump’s unhinged and rambling press conference delivered from Trump Tower on Tuesday in which, among many gaffes, he claimed that the alt-left were just as accountable for the violence over the weekend in Charlottesville, VA., and then attempted to justify his statements by adding that there were “many fine people on both sides,” the Commander in Chief has found himself in a very lonely place.

Trump is a man who expects unwavering support and loyalty, but according to a reporter for one of his closest allies, Shepard Smith of Fox News, that is something Trump is currently finding it tough to come by. Smith said on his show, Shepard Smith Reporting, that the network reached out in an effort to get a Republican on-air to defend the President’s remarks, but failed to land a single one.

“Our booking team — and they’re good — reached out to Republicans of all stripes across the country today,” Smith said. “Let’s be honest, Republicans don’t often really mind coming on Fox News Channel. We couldn’t get anyone to come and defend him here because we thought, in balance, someone should do that,” he continued, but Smith didn’t stop there.

“We worked very hard at it throughout the day, and we were unsuccessful. And of those who are condemning the president’s condemnable actions, I’ve not heard any prominent leaders, former presidents, members of the House or the Senate use his name while speaking in generalities,” he added.

Since the President’s press conference, one of very few he has given during his term in office, many Republicans have spoken out, not just condemning Trump’s remarks, but racism and bigotry in general. House Speaker Paul Ryan took to Twitter to deliver the following message:

We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 15, 2017

On Wednesday, former Presidents George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush also issued a joint statement in which the pair said that the U.S. must reject hatred in all forms. If there is one time the current President needs to pay more attention to those around him, this is most definitely it.

